Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 25.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 4,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

