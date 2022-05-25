Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $982,000 Investment in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.40% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $4,404,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Wednesday. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

