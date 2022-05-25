Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $589,000 Investment in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 1.69% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMAP remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,683. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

