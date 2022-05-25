Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. AltEnergy Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.69% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AEAE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,280. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.