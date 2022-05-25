Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $778,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,716 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.54. 5,358,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

