Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 48,208 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,245. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

