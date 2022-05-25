Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Fintech Ecosystem Development makes up approximately 0.9% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $4,590,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXDU remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

