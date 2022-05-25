Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires Shares of 470,000 Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000. Arogo Capital Acquisition makes up approximately 2.8% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGOU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,502,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,004,000.

AOGOU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

