Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.17% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMGC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

