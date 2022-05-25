Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAQU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of Mana Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

