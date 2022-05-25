Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,296 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

