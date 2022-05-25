Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Down 3.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 3,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

