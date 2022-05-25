Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($195.04) to £140 ($176.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,739.40.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

