FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) CEO Sells $436,590.27 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $436,590.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of FAT Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $206,429.30.

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn bought 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

FATBB remained flat at $$5.90 on Tuesday. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

