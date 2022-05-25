Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.35. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 10,874 shares trading hands.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

