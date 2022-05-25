Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 372,447 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get Expensify alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.