Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

