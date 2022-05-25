Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $5.72 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $333,532.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.