Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.16

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 25042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.
About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
