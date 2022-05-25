Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.16

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 25042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

