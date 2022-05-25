Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.