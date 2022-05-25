Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.75.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
