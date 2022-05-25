Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of LNG traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.