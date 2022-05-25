Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.91. 39,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,952. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.