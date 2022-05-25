Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Arteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,312. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

