Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $52,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,449. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

