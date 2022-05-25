Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

