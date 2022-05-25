ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

