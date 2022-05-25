Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 21,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 720,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $656.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Erasca by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Erasca by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

