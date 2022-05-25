Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44).

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

ABEO opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

