Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,765 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.71% of Envista worth $51,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,998. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

