Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 419,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

