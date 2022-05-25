Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 419,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (ENGMF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.