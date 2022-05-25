Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.19.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $24,322,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

