Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $201,022.98 and $165,022.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00210421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009706 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00320365 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

