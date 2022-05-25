Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENGIY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($18.09) to €17.50 ($18.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.15) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

