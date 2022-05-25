Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 464,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

