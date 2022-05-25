Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Down 4.4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 17,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 836,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

