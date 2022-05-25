Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 84,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

