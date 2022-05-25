Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,045. The company has a market cap of $291.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $314.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.49 and its 200-day moving average is $268.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,331,582. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.