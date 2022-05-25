Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

