Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.77. 22,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,316. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.