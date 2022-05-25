Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 178,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

