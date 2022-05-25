Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on EC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.