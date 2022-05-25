Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Eastman Chemical worth $317,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

