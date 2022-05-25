Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.