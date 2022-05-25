Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 248,003 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248,003 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of TimkenSteel worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 856.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

