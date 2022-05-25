Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,794 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Gentex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

