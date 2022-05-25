Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 and have sold 1,117,841 shares worth $21,286,434. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

