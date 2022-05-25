Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $657,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.54.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.