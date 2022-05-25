Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.86 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.56.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.