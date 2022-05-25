Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

