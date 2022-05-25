Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 408 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.